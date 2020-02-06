Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Given a C$1.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) has been assigned a C$1.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Beacon Securities raised shares of Revival Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

CVE:RVG opened at C$0.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79. Revival Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$0.84.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Revival Gold will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. The company holds a 100% interest in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold Projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. It also holds interests in other gold exploration and development opportunities.

