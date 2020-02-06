Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €9.60 ($11.16) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €10.90 ($12.67) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.65 ($11.22).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

