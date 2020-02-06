Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Enel (BIT:ENEL) a €8.30 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENEL. Oddo Bhf set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €8.25 ($9.59) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €7.53 ($8.75).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

