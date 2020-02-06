Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNIA. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.13 ($61.77).

Unilever has a one year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a one year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

