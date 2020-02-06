Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TUFN opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $31.04.

TUFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

