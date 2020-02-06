Shutterstock (SSTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Shutterstock to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shutterstock to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

