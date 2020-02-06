Honda Motor (HMC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $34.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

