DexCom (DXCM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $238.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.25. DexCom has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $247.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $359,008.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,352,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,927 shares of company stock valued at $8,964,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

