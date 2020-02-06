AbbVie (ABBV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

