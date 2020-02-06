AbbVie (ABBV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Earnings History for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

