Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $348.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.85. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $24.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, Director Harry Singer purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $25,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,991.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

CIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

