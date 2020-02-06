Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AEM opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 33.96 and a beta of -0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

