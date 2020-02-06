Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Cut by Capital One Financial

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.84. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,768,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,069,000 after buying an additional 558,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after buying an additional 648,645 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 75.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 183,632 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 107.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 300,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 155,874 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

