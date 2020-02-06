Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invesco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.50 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

IVZ stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.