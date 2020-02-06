Brokers Offer Predictions for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for M.D.C. in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

MDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of MDC opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in M.D.C. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

