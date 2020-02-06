LKQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 714 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,247% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

