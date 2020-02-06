Steven Madden Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,151 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,151% compared to the average daily volume of 92 put options.

SHOO stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $282,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,992,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $407,160,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 475,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Steven Madden by 108.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 191,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Steven Madden by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 97,891 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Steven Madden by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

