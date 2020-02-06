ArcelorMittal SA Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Commerzbank lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.47. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

