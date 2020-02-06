Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,094,102 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 979% from the previous session’s volume of 194,026 shares.The stock last traded at $12.31 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $333.56 million, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.