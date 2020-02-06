Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Shares Up 9.2% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $126.95 and last traded at $123.68, 2,710,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average session volume of 870,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 217,351 shares of company stock worth $24,197,085. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

