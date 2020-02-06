Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of AtriCure Call Options (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,545 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,344% compared to the average daily volume of 107 call options.

In related news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $351,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 23,546 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $777,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,763 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 0.29. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

