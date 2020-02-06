Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:MHK opened at $133.97 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10.
In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Mohawk Industries Company Profile
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
