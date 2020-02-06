Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Mohawk Industries to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MHK opened at $133.97 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $156.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

