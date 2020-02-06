Cloudflare (NET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. On average, analysts expect Cloudflare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NET stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

