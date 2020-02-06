Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Shares Up 8.1% Following Strong Earnings

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) shot up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $87.32 and last traded at $84.83, 517,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 193,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.45.

The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Regal Beloit from to in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Beloit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Regal Beloit by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

