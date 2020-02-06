Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 7.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.18, approximately 1,287,034 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 655,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Specifically, insider Robert King sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Also, Director David M. Wehner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $563,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,865.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,406,842 shares of company stock worth $26,666,435. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Alector by 89.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

