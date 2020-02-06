L Brands (NYSE:LB) Shares Up 6.1% Following Dividend Announcement

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $24.09 and last traded at $23.80, 16,146,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 9,182,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in L Brands by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L Brands (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.