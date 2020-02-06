Belden (NYSE:BDC) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Earnings Beat

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s share price was up 5.7% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $52.75, approximately 354,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 240,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cross Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Belden by 145.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 899.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 151,902 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Belden Company Profile (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

