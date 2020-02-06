Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Stock Price Up 5.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) rose 5.2% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $81.79 and last traded at $81.61, approximately 2,023,182 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 873,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.59.

The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Inphi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.67.

About Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.