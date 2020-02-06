NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $118.40, but opened at $125.70. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $130.51, with a volume of 5,206,054 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,765.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 531.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.23.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

