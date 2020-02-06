Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $31.57. Kennametal shares last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 3,442,706 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 667,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 939.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 292,326 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Kennametal by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,504,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.32.

About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

