Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,743 to GBX 4,256. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bellway traded as high as GBX 4,164 ($54.78) and last traded at GBX 4,126 ($54.28), with a volume of 63566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,087 ($53.76).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,590 ($47.22) to GBX 4,260 ($56.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,101.77 ($53.96).

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,909.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,352.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40.

Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

