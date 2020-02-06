Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $80.90 and last traded at $79.49, with a volume of 1787109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Cerner alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $66.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cerner by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Cerner by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 111,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 145,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cerner by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 675,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36.

About Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.