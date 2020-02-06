Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 19597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $180,675.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,179.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $382,167.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,983.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after buying an additional 2,988,077 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,548,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after buying an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,136,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

