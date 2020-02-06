Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $71.98 and last traded at $71.61, with a volume of 51999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.33.

The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,043,419. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,250,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,159,000 after buying an additional 126,536 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 63,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter valued at about $2,111,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,890,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

