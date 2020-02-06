Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 37958 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 2.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 52,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 4.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Company Profile (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.