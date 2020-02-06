Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $124.28 and last traded at $124.13, with a volume of 751220 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.95.

The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Allstate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allstate by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,645,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,030,000 after acquiring an additional 36,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.75.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

