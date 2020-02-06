BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 157 to GBX 146. Deutsche Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. BT Group – CLASS A traded as low as GBX 157.36 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 157.98 ($2.08), with a volume of 27724647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.82 ($2.14).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.35) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 226.33 ($2.98).

In related news, insider Simon Lowth purchased 106,856 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 185.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

