DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $134.75 and last traded at $134.16, with a volume of 26070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.10.

The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in DTE Energy by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 34,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average of $128.67.

About DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

