Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Trading 0.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.20, 69,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 524,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $251,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 37,725 shares of company stock worth $738,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,204,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 104,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 34,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,531 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -242.88 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.