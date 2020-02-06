CrossFirst Bankshares’ Lock-Up Period To End on February 11th (NYSE:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares’ (NYSE:CFB) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 11th. CrossFirst Bankshares had issued 7,011,589 shares in its initial public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $101,668,041 based on an initial share price of $14.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CrossFirst Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 175,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

