Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INE. BMO Capital Markets raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.86.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.61 and a 52 week high of C$19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 91.75.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.00 million.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

