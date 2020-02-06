SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SB One Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SB One Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of SB One Bancorp stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. SB One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.73.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SB One Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 433,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 60,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 94.3% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

