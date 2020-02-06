KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ON. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.44.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.54.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $271,141.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,914 shares of company stock worth $4,885,471. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

