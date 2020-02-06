Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Regal Beloit in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NYSE RBC opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $87.46.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Regal Beloit by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Regal Beloit by 20.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

