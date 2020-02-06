Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $86.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $88.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,153,000 after purchasing an additional 221,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,908,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,860,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 609.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.