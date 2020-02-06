Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Textron in a report issued on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Textron by 130.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Textron by 111.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Textron by 23.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 18.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

