Analysts Set Expectations for TransAlta Renewables Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

RNW has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.36.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$16.97 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$11.78 and a 12-month high of C$17.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.42.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.60 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

