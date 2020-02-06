Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Issued By William Blair

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Middleby in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80.

Get Middleby alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wellington Shields lowered shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.57. Middleby has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $142.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.88 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.