Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Mercer International Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercer International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mercer International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MERC. Credit Suisse Group cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of MERC opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $704.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercer International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mercer International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Mercer International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

