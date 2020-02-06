Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Norbord Inc Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Norbord in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

OSB has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of OSB opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norbord has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $31.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Norbord by 88.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 220,611 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norbord in the third quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norbord by 64.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Norbord by 1.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,457,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,425 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

