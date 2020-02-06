Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

HIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.